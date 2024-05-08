Pearl City woman just turned 107 years old

By Diane Ako

Click here for updates on this story

HONOLULU (KITV) — A woman in Pearl City has lived well past the century mark. Fujie Inouye just celebrated her 107th birthday in April.

Family threw her a party. Most of her days, though, are quieter. Son and caregiver Norman Inouye says she likes to “relax and watch the TV.” He jokes, “The TV is watching her.”

Her favorite show is “The Young and the Restless,” she shared. It’s a good way to “kill time.”

Fujie is a regular at church at Toho No Hikari Hawaii. She’s older than the religion itself. It was founded in 1935. Fujie was born in 1917.

Norman says, “She actually joined this church back in 1954. ” It was because his sister couldn’t walk, and doctors advised Fujie to lean on the power of prayer.

That’s where she and her family Steve Ichikawa, who’s now been a friend for 30 years.

“She’s always smiling, making people happy, laughing. She just enjoys making people happy,” he said.

Lots has happened since Fujie was born in 1917. Woodrow Wilson was president of the United States, which had just entered World War I. Women were still fighting for voting rights and the popular car of the day was the Ford Model T.

Fujie was born in Kona and worked on the Big Island coffee plantations until she married coffee farmer Takao in 1938. Their 62-year marriage produced three kids and two grandkids. Fujie left Kona to move in with her son Norman on Oahu, only after Takao died.

Her family says she meditates daily and it makes a difference. She’s still mentally sharp. Those who know Fujie say putting her faith in a higher power is another reason why she’s so healthy.

Ichikawa agrees, “By joining this church, I think she learned energy medicine, learned to eat healthy, and enjoy beauty, art, nature.”

Her family says they expect her to be around for many more years!

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.