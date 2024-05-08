NYC real estate developer charged with driving into woman at pro-Palestinian protest

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York real estate developer was charged with assault after police said he struck a woman with his car during a pro-Palestinian demonstration led by students connected to the Columbia University protest encampment. Reuven Kahane was arrested Tuesday. The woman he struck was also arrested, but a charge of criminal mischief was dropped Wednesday by the Manhattan district attorney. Kahane is a relative of Meir Kahane, the late rabbi who founded the Jewish Defense League. The U.S. classified the JDL as a terrorist group. Protesters said the driver had been heckling the protest, though police accuse demonstrators of instigating the confrontation. The woman was treated at a hospital for minor injuries.

