New charges are now being filed in the fatal rock-throwing case out of Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- New charges are being filed this week in a deadly rock-throwing case out in Jefferson County. Last April 20-year-old Alexa Bartell was killed while driving after a rock was thrown through her windshield. Three suspects were arrested six days later and have all since been charged with first-degree murder.

However this week, we're learning that one of the suspects, Joseph Koenig, is facing new charges. According to our Denver news partners, investigators say Koenig was involved in throwing objects at two or more drivers months before Bartell was killed.

A detective testified that one of Koenig's co-defendants, Nicholas Karol-chik, helped bring those additional charges admitting that he and Koenig threw rocks at several moving cars one night in February of 2023. Right now only Koenig faces additional charges. His trial is set to begin in early June.