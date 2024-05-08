Moscow court rejects appeal to move to house arrest a deputy defense minister facing bribery charges

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — A Moscow court rejected an appeal filed by a Russian deputy defense minister’s lawyers who sought to have him moved from prison to house arrest as he faces bribery charges. Timur Ivanov, who was in charge of military construction projects, was arrested on April 23 and charged with accepting bribes on a large scale. After the hearing in Moscow City Court on Wednesday, Russian news agencies quoted his attorney as saying the case involved allegations of about 1 $11 million and that Ivanov has been suspended from duty. Two other men have been arrested in the case. It is rare for such a high-ranking official to be charged with a crime in Russia.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.