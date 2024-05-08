Lithuania defends banning Russian and Belarusian observers from monitoring upcoming election

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — Lithuania has defended the decision not to allow Russian and Belarusian observers to monitor its upcoming presidential election, accusing both countries of spearheading campaigns that “pose a threat to our national security.” The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe — which includes Lithuania, Russia and Belarus — usually sends multi-national observer teams to watch its member states’ elections. Sunday’s election comes at a time when Russia is making gains on the battlefield in Ukraine fueling fears across all of Europe and especially in the strategically important Baltic region. Lithuania’s Foreign Ministry said Wednesday the country had invited OSCE observers to monitor the election “except for the aggressor Russia and its supporter Belarus.”

