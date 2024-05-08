Inside the NBA MVP Race: Jokic’s consistency was key, and No. 1 picks were denied the trophy again
By TIM REYNOLDS
AP Basketball Writer
Nikola Jokic was the only player to rank among the NBA’s top 10 in points, rebounds and assists per game this season. That was a big factor in him winning the MVP award for the third time in four years. He becomes the fifth player with four consecutive top-two finishes in the balloting. Meanwhile, Luka Doncic’s never-before-seen combination of stats wasn’t enough to get him the MVP award. And for the 11th consecutive year, the award went to a player who wasn’t selected No. 1 overall to start his career.