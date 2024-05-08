Goaltender interference debate is alive and well in the NHL playoffs after 1st-round controversy

The biggest controversy so far in the NHL playoffs came in the first round when the Tampa Bay Lightning on the wrong end of a couple of questionable goaltender interference rulings in the game they were eliminated by Florida in the first round. Two-time Stanley Cup-winning coach Jon Cooper landed himself in hot water for comments he made afterward and apologized for. But at least one prominent colleague publicly agreed with his premise. Challenging goalie interference is a complicated process and a delicate balance coaches worry about given how the calls can swing a game or series.

