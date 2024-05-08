GM Welcomes New Leadership in China as Steve Hill Succeeds Julian Blissett

By Jo-Carolyn Goode

May 8, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — General Motors announced a significant leadership transition at GM China, with Steve Hill, currently the Vice President of Global Commercial Operations, set to succeed Julian Blissett as President effective June 1. This change comes as Blissett, a key figure in GM’s expansion and innovation in China, opts for retirement after a notable career.

Julian Blissett’s tenure at GM spans over two decades, beginning in 1996 in GM’s European engineering division. Rising through the ranks, Blissett has been instrumental in spearheading growth initiatives and technological advancements in China, particularly during his time as executive vice president of SAIC General Motors (SAIC-GM) and later as Senior Vice President of International Operations. Under his leadership since 2020, GM China navigated the complexities of the COVID-19 pandemic and reinforced its market presence through strategic partnerships and a focus on competitive product offerings.

“Julian has laid important foundations for GM to continue to build on our 27-year history of success and growth in China,” stated Rory Harvey, GM Executive Vice President and President, Global Markets. Blissett’s retirement will see him return to England to focus on family, leaving behind a legacy of significant contributions to GM’s international operations.

Stepping into this pivotal role, Steve Hill brings a wealth of experience from his extensive career at GM, where he has developed a reputation for enhancing customer relations and driving sales across various global markets. His prior roles include Vice President of U.S. Sales, Service and Marketing, and Global Vice President of Customer Care and Aftersales. In his new position, Hill aims to leverage his deep commercial acumen to accelerate the electrification of GM’s portfolio in China and introduce cutting-edge technologies.

“I am excited and energized by this new role, where I can leverage my experience in building strong relationships with partners, driving sales, and developing world-class purchase and ownership experiences for our customers, in one of the most competitive markets in the world,” Hill remarked regarding his appointment.

As Hill prepares to take the helm at GM China, he joins GM’s Senior Leadership Team and will be based in Shanghai, signaling a fresh chapter for GM in one of its most crucial markets. With this strategic leadership transition, GM reaffirms its commitment to maintaining and expanding its influence in the global automotive industry, particularly in the rapidly evolving Chinese market.

