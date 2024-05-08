Families of the victims of attacks on displaced people in Congo mourn their dead

GOMA, Congo (AP) — Families of the victims of last week’s bombings at two camps of displaced people in eastern Congo, which killed at least sixteen people, have mourned their loved ones at a ceremony in the city of Goma. Among them was Alimeti Kigiho, who survived the attack but lost his wife and two young children, aged 6 and 2. “War has taken everything from me,” he told the Associated Press. M23, a rebel group with alleged links to Rwanda, and the Congolese army blame each other for the attacks.

By RUTH ALONGA and MARK BANCHEREAU Associated Press

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.