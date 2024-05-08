Colorado man who killed 5 people in 2020 receives multiple life sentences

By Cindy Von Quednow, CNN

(CNN) — A Colorado man who pleaded guilty to murdering five people whose remains were found in Colorado in 2020 has been sentenced to five life sentences, court documents show.

Adre Baroz, 29, pleaded guilty in February to five counts each of first-degree murder and tampering with a deceased human body, as well as assault and kidnapping charges, according to his sentencing order.

Baroz, was accused of planning the murders over a seven-week period, dismembering the victims and burning their remains in pits, CNN affiliate KRDO reported.

Baroz was arrested in November 2020, after the remains of three victims were found on two rural properties in Lasauses, Colorado, near the New Mexico border, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

He was ultimately charged in connection to the killings of five people: Myron Martinez, Shayla Hammel, Selena Esquibel, Xavier “Zeven” Garcia and Korina Arroyo, according to the criminal complaint.

Baroz was sentenced on May 3 to the consecutive life sentences and an additional 140 years in prison.

CNN has sought comment from Baroz’s attorney.

Three other men, including Baroz’s brother, according to KRDO, pleaded guilty to charges in connection with the deaths and have been sentenced. CNN has sought comment from their attorneys.

The brother, Julius Anthony Baroz, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and was sentenced to 25 years in prison, the sentencing order shows.

Francisco Ramirez pleaded guilty to three counts of tampering with a deceased human body and was sentenced to 24 years in prison, his docket shows.

CJ Dominguez pleaded guilty to tampering with a deceased human body and was sentenced to 12 years in prison, his docket shows.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.