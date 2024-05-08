Coach Malone reminds the Nuggets they’re the defending champs and asks them to play like it

DENVER (AP) — Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone says he reminded his team they are the defending champions and issued a challenge to both act like it and play like it. The Nuggets are coming off a blowout loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves where they lost their collective composure. Jamal Murray was fined $100,000 by the NBA for throwing two objects onto the court in the second quarter of Denver’s 108-80 loss to the Wolves in Game 2. The series shifts to Minnesota for Game 3 on Friday night.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.