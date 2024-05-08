California regulators to vote on changing how power bills are calculated

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California regulators are likely to change how some power companies calculate their customers’ bills. The state’s public utilities commission is scheduled to vote Thursday on a proposal that would add a new monthly charge to most people’s electric bills. For many, it would be a charge of $24.15. For those with lower incomes, it would be $6 or $12 per month. In exchange for the charge, the price of electricity per kilowatt-hour would drop. That means customers who use a lot of energy would likely see savings, while those who use less electricity could see their bill increase. Most states already allow fixed-rate charges.

