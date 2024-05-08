Avalanche got legs under them in another comeback to beat fading Stars in 2nd-round opener

DALLAS (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche had gone a full week since wrapping up their first-round series, and were down three goals in the first period on the road against the top-seeded team. But once league MVP finalist Nathan MacKinnon and the Avs starting getting back into the flow of things Tuesday night, the Dallas Stars seemed to suddenly get hit by fatigue. They had closed out their tough opening Western Conference series against defending Stanley Cup champion Las Vegas with a Game 7 win just two nights earlier. Colorado won 4-3 in overtime to take a 1-0 series lead.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.