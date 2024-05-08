A mass casualty exercise is taking place at the Pueblo Memorial Airport today

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A mass casualty incident exercise is happening today, May 8, in Pueblo County and officials are warning neighbors in the area not to be alarmed. The exercise scenario will be held here at the Pueblo Memorial Airport later this morning.

The mass casualty incident will involve a simulated airplane crash that officials say will help them prepare in the event of a real-life emergency. Nearly 150 people from more than a dozen first-response agencies in Pueblo County will participate in the exercise.

This event is designed to test the Pueblo County mass casualty incident plan that was created in 2019 by the Pueblo County Fire chiefs and updated in 2023. Officials are warning community members that they might see responders dressed in full protective equipment and mock accident victims with realistic-looking injury make-up so don't be alarmed.

Emergency equipment and vehicles will be at the airport as well as the UCHealth Parkview Medical Center and Saint Mary Corwin Hospitals. So if you notice a lot of activity in these areas know this is all a drill. Today's drill here will be evaluated by Pueblo County and the state of Colorado. It's set to start at 9:00 this morning and wrap up in the early afternoon.