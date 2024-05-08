2 young children die after being swept away by fast-flowing California creek

MOUNTAIN HOME VILLAGE, Calif. (AP) — Two young siblings died after being swept away by a rapidly flowing creek in Southern California’s San Bernardino Mountains. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department says the tragedy occurred Tuesday when a mother took her 4-year-old daughter and 2-year-old son to spend the afternoon at a picnic area on Highway 38 near Mill Creek. They were playing along the creek when at one point the mother was attending to her son and her daughter was taken downstream. The department says the mother unsuccessfully searched for the girl and then returned to discover her son was also gone. Rescue crew later found both children, who were pronounced dead at hospitals despite extensive efforts to save their lives.

