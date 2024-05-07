With 2024 presidential contest looming, Georgia governor signs new election changes into law

ATLANTA (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp has signed legislation that makes additional changes to Georgia’s election laws ahead of the 2024 presidential contest in the battleground state. Among the most contested provisions in the bill is a measure defining probable causes for removing voters from the rolls when their eligibility is challenged. Republican activists fueled by debunked theories of a stolen election have challenged more than 100,000 voters in recent years. Opponents have said the probable cause list would enable more baseless attacks on voters and overwhelm election administrators. Republican lawmakers have said the measure would make the challenge process more difficult.

By JEFF AMY and SUDHIN THANAWALA Associated Press

