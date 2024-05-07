Vietnam celebrates 70 years since Dien Bien Phu battle that ended French colonial rule

DIEN BIEN PHU, Vietnam (AP) — Vietnam has started commemorations for the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu battle in which the French colonial army was defeated by Vietnamese troops. Thousands of people and veterans cheered and waved Vietnamese flags on Tuesday as a military parade marched by under a tropical shower. A 94-year-old veteran at the parade said the event is a good opportunity for him to meet up with his friends, those he fought together with at Dien Bien Phu. Also in attendance was French Defense Minister Sebastian Lecornu, the first time such a high ranking French official visited the former battlefield and attended the commemorations.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.