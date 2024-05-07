Ukraine says it foiled a Russian spy agency plot to assassinate President Zelenskyy

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian counterintelligence investigators say they have foiled a Russian plot to assassinate President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other top military and political figures. A statement Tuesday from Ukraine’s state security service says Two colonels in the State Guard of Ukraine, which protects top officials, were detained on suspicion of enacting the plan drawn up by Russia’s Federal Security Service. It quoted the head of the State Security Service, Vasyl Maliuk, as saying the scheme foresaw an attack ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s inauguration for a fifth term in power Tuesday. Ukrainian claims of Russian efforts to kill Zelenskyy are not new. Zelensky said in 2022 there has been at least 10 attempts to assassinate him as the war with Russia stretches into a third year.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.