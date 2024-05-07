Two WNBA players were among a dozen Americans who played in Russia after Brittney Griner’s arrest

NEW YORK (AP) — Two WNBA players were among a dozen Americans who opted to play in Russia this past offseason following Brittney Griner’s incarceration in 2022. Kayla Thornton of the New York Liberty and Monique Billings of the Los Angeles Sparks played for Dynamo Kursk. There were other former WNBA players in the Russian league including Megan Walker and Bria Holmes. WNBA players routinely play in international leagues during the offseason to supplement their league salaries. Russia has one of the highest-paying leagues and was the favored destination for top players like Diana Taurasi, Sue Bird, Breanna Stewart and Griner. It’s lost its favored status following Griner’s arrest and 10-month imprisonment, as well as Russia’s ongoing war with Ukraine.

