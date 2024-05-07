Trump in no hurry as he leans into the pageantry of vice presidential tryouts

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump remains stuck in the courtroom listening to salacious details of an affair he denies. But another spectacle is playing out as his vice presidential tryouts get underway. The dynamic was on full display over the weekend at a fundraiser at his Mar-a-Lago club that doubled as a VP audition. Trump at one point invited many of the contenders to join him on stage and talked them up one by one. Trump is closely watching the candidates, turning his search into an Apprentice-style competition being judged on fundraising hauls, political speeches and television interviews.

By JILL COLVIN, LISA MASCARO and ANDREW DeMILLO Associated Press

