The search continues for a hit-and-run suspect in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The search continues for a driver after a bad hit-and-run crash. Colorado State Patrol says one of its troopers witnessed the incident that took place off of I-25 and Fillmore. However, after hours of chaos, State Patrol says they’re still working to identify the driver.

Just before 8 o’clock last night, May 6, a Colorado State Patrol Trooper says he tried to conduct a traffic stop on a driver heading southbound along the I-25 and Fillmore intersection. We're told the suspect in a Dodge pickup didn’t stop for the trooper. Rather, they continued going through a red light, hitting two other vehicles and knocking down a light pole.

The vehicle then rolled onto the southbound on-ramp along I-25. That’s when witnesses say the man jumped out of the car and ran away. The intersection was shut down as police set up a perimeter in the area east of I-25, however, he was never captured.

We’re told at least one person was sent to the hospital for treatment and several others were treated here on scene. Colorado State Patrol says an investigation is now ongoing to identify the driver.