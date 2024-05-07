Survivors of alleged abuse in Illinois youth detention facilities step forward

CHICAGO (AP) — Three men who say they were sexually abused as children while incarcerated at Illinois juvenile detention centers have stepped forward with their stories as part of a lawsuit chronicling decades of disturbing allegations of systemic child abuse. The legal complaint alleges widespread abuse from 1996 to 2017 at nine youth detention centers, including gang rape and beatings of children by corrections officers, sergeants, nurses, therapists and others. Many of the 95 plaintiffs say they were threatened or rewarded to keep quiet. One plaintiff, Calvin McDowell, says he felt alone for many years because of what he experienced but that he hopes his coming forward will help others.

