State Patrol conducting surge enforcement this weekend in Fremont and Pueblo Counties

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) will be conducting "saturation patrols" throughout Fremont and Pueblo Counties this coming weekend, May 10 - 12.

State Patrol said the operation will specifically focus on the major traffic arteries in these areas and their feeder roads.

According to CSP, Fremont and Pueblo Counties have experienced 62 fatality crashes and 168 crashes

where occupants sustained serious bodily injury over the past five years. Most of these incidents occurred on Monday and Saturday afternoons, the agency said.

CSP said the leading cause of these crashes has been impaired driving, followed by distracted driving and lane violations. The patrols this coming weekend will also increase enforcement on excessive speed and troopers will have a lower tolerance on those driving "over the limit," both regarding alcohol and speed, according to CSP.

If you encounter a suspected impaired driver, contact the CSP after you pull over by calling *CSP (*277), 9-1-1, or 719-589-5807. Be prepared to provide the following information: vehicle description, license plate number, location and direction of travel, driver description, and the driving behavior being demonstrated.