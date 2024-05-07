Rep. Greene and Speaker Johnson meet for a second day as possible vote on his ouster simmers

WASHINGTON (AP) — Embattled House Speaker Mike Johnson is working to position himself as in control in the face of a looming vote for his ouster. He insisted Tuesday he’s not negotiating with far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene as she weighed whether to proceed with a vote on the motion to vacate him from office. It was the second day Johnson was huddling privately with Greene, a top ally of Donald Trump, and she outlined four demands. Among them, Greene wants no more funding for Ukraine as it fights Russia and an end to the Justice Department special counsel’s legal cases against the indicted former president. They met for more than 90 minutes at the Capitol. Greene said she had“high expectations” the speaker will deliver.

By LISA MASCARO and KEVIN FREKING Associated Press

