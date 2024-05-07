Pakistan’s military says recent suicide attack that killed 5 Chinese was planned in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s military says a suicide bombing that killed five Chinese engineers and a Pakistani driver in March was planned in neighboring Afghanistan and that the bomber was an Afghan citizen. The army spokesman says four men behind the attack in Bisham, a district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, have been been arrested. The spokesman says the attack that killed the Chinese engineers, who were working on Pakistan’s biggest Dasu Dam, was an attempt to harm friendship between Pakistan and China. There is no immediate comment from the Afghan Taliban government, which has previously denied allegations of giving sanctuary to militants carrying out attacks in other countries.

