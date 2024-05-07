Oprah Winfrey’s new book club pick is Colm Tóibín’s ‘Long Island,’ the sequel to ‘Brooklyn’
By HILLEL ITALIE
AP National Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Colm Tóibín’s “Long Island,” the Irish novelist’s follow-up to the acclaimed immigrant tale “Brooklyn,” is Oprah Winfrey’s latest book club pick. “Long Island,” published Tuesday, continues the story of Eilis Lacey, who left Ireland for New York City in the 1950s and is now trapped in an unhappy marriage to Tony Fiorello, the Italian plumber she met in “Brooklyn.” Tóibín, 68, is a three-time Booker Prize finalist who has received numerous honors, from the Los Angeles Times Book Prize and International Dublin Literary Award for “The Master,” to the Costa Novel Award for “Brooklyn.”