New York judge blocks amendment barring discrimination on gender identity and pregnancy outcomes
By ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE
Associated Press
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A proposed amendment to New York’s constitution barring discrimination based on “gender identity” and “pregnancy outcomes” cannot appear on the state ballot in November because legislators made a procedural error during an initial round of approval. Tuesday’s ruling from state Supreme Court Justice Daniel J. Doyle determined that state lawmakers failed to follow procedural rules around passing constitutional amendments. Democrats passed the Equal Rights Amendment last year to bar discrimination based on “pregnancy outcomes” or “gender expression.” Those provisions are intended to protect abortion rights and a person’s right to seek gender-affirming care.