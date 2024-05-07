Maradona’s World Cup Golden Ball trophy had mysteriously disappeared. It will be auctioned in Paris

Diego Maradona’s Golden Ball trophy from the 1986 World Cup has resurfaced. The award which had been missing for decades will be auctioned in Paris next month according to the Aguttes house. Maradona died in 2020 at age 60. He was awarded the trophy for his scintillating play at the tournament where he captained Argentina in its 3-2 win over West Germany in the final. Before that, he scored the “Hand of God” goal and the “Goal of the Century” in a 2-1 win over England in the quarterfinals. The auction house says it expects the trophy “to fetch millions due to its uniqueness.”

