Key takeaways from Stormy Daniels’ testimony in Trump hush money trial

NEW YORK (AP) — Porn actor Stormy Daniels has testified at Donald Trump’s hush money criminal trial that she first met Trump at a 2006 Lake Tahoe celebrity golf outing where her studio was a sponsor. Daniels is at the center of the case because she was paid $130,000 the final weeks of Trump’s 2016 Republican presidential campaign to keep quiet about what she says was an awkward and unexpected sexual encounter with Trump a decade before. He has denied having sex with her. Trump has complained about having to be in court and not campaigning for president a third time. Daniels’ testimony in particular might underscore how much of a distraction the trial is from the business of running for president.

By LINDSAY WHITEHURST and MICHELLE L. PRICE Associated Press

