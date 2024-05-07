Jamal Murray fined $100,000 for tossing objects onto court during Nuggets’ loss to Timberwolves

DENVER (AP) — Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray has been fined $100,000 by the NBA but avoided a suspension for what the league described as “throwing multiple objects in the direction of a game official during live play.” Murray threw a towel and a heat pack onto the court from the bench late in the second quarter of Denver’s 108-80 loss to the Wolves. Minnesota leads the best-of-seven series 2-0 and Games 3 and 4 are in Minneapolis this weekend. The Nuggets were frustrated with the officiating as they allowed the Wolves to take a big lead in the second quarter.

