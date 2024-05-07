Instacart partners with Uber Eats to offer restaurant deliveries
By DEE-ANN DURBIN
AP Business Writer
Instacart is partnering with Uber Eats to offer restaurant deliveries to its customers. The San Francisco-based grocery delivery company said Tuesday that its U.S. shoppers will see a “Restaurants” tab in the company’s app in the coming weeks. Restaurant orders will be delivered by Uber Eats drivers. Instacart said its Instacart Plus members, who pay $99 per year or $9.99 per month for free grocery deliveries, will also get free restaurant delivery if their order is over $35. Regular Instacart members will be charged Uber Eats delivery fees. The companies said the deal will expand Uber Eats’ reach into the suburban neighborhoods where Instacart is most heavily used.