In Europe, Xi looks to counter claims China is aiding Russia in Ukraine

By Simone McCarthy and Xiaofei Xu, CNN

Hong Kong (CNN) — Xi Jinping pushed back against allegations of his country’s support for Russia’s war in Ukraine during meetings with European leaders, as the Chinese leader makes a six-day visit to the continent amid a period of rising China-Europe tensions spurred by concerns of Beijing’s close to ties Moscow.

“China is neither the creator of the crisis, nor a party to it or a participant. But we are also not a bystander, we have always been actively contributing to reaching peace,” Xi said during a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris Monday, following a day of meetings that also included European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

“We also oppose using the Ukraine crisis to shed responsibility or defame a third country and provoke a new Cold War,” Xi added, in an apparent reference to allegations from Washington about the role of Chinese “dual use” exports like machine tools and microelectronics in supporting Russia’s defense indust﻿ry.

European trade frictions with China and suspicions over its global ambitions ramped up in the wake of the war, after Beijing refused to condemn the invasion and instead emerged as a key lifeline for the heavily sanctioned Russian economy.

Xi’s visit to Europe – his first in five years – is viewed by Beijing as an opportunity for the leader to present China’s own narrative on its role in the conflict playing out in Europe directly to leaders there – while seeking to open up space between the views of Washington and its European allies.

The trip will also see Xi visit Serbia and Hungary, with the leader’s visit to Belgrade coinciding with the 25th anniversary of NATO’s bombing of the Chinese embassy in the city that killed three.

“The Chinese people cherish peace, but will never allow a repeat of historical tragedy. The friendship of people of both countries forged by blood has become a shared memory and will encourage both sides to make strides forward,” Xi wrote in an article for Serbian media released ahead of the visit.

The attack, which the US said was an accident, was part of a wider bombing campaign by NATO in the Balkans during the spring of 1999 and drove Beijing’s deep enmity for the alliance – a view that’s since driven it closer to Russia.

Allegations of support for Russia’s war

Xi’s visit to the continent comes as American officials in recent weeks have raised concerns with Chinese counterparts about dual use goods exported from China to Russia, which they say are enabling Russia to expand its defense industrial base as it continues its onslaught against Ukraine.

The support China is providing includes significant quantities of machine tools, drone and turbojet engines and technology for cruise missiles, microelectronics, and nitrocellulose, which Russia uses to make propellant for weapons, senior Biden administration officials said last month.

Beijing has defended its trade with Russia as part of normal bilateral ties; it also says it does not provide weapons to parties in conflict. It has not been accused of sending lethal weapons to Russia, but rather goods with military use.

Macron said that during their meetings Xi “reiterated” a commitment that he’s made a year ago on “not sending weapons and aid to Moscow as well as (to) strictly control China’s export of goods that could be used in a military way.”

“The length and quality of our exchanges on this subject is a source of reassurance [for me],” Macron said during their joint presser.

He also thanked Xi for agreeing to visit France before an expected visit from Russian President Vladimir Putin to Beijing in the coming weeks, so that Europe can clearly express to China its thoughts on Russia’s war in Ukraine and willingness to support Kyiv for “as long as it takes.”

Xi and Macron together called for a global Olympic truce, which would see a pause in fighting in all conflicts during the upcoming Summer Games in Paris.

The Chinese leader also called for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war on Monday, with Xi and Macron releasing a joint statement saying it was “imperative to achieve an immediate and sustainable ceasefire,” while ensuring the provision of humanitarian aid, protection of civilians and “immediate and unconditional” release of hostages.

Calls for peace

Xi’s visit to Europe comes as the threat of escalation in the war continues to loom, with Russian President Vladimir Putin ordering Russian forces to rehearse deploying tactical nuclear weapons, as part of military drills to respond to what he called “threats” by the West.

In comments following her meeting with Xi and Macron, von der Leyen said Xi “played an important role in de-escalating Russia’s irresponsible nuclear threats” and that she was “confident” he would “continue to do so against the backdrop of the ongoing nuclear threats by Russia.”

“We count on China to use all its influence on Russia to end Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine,” she said, adding that “more effort” was needed to curtail delivery of dual-use goods to Russia “that find their way to the battlefield.”

While claiming neutrality in the conflict and seeking to position itself as a peacemaker, Beijing has so far given little appearance of using its leverage with Russia to push the country toward a resolution that would be favored by Europe.

Xi is also widely seen by analysts as being careful to ensure that any outcome of the war doesn’t weaken Putin, who he sees as a key partner in pushing back against US “containment.”

In comments Monday, Xi reiterated China’s call for “all parties” involved in the conflict to restart dialogue and “gradually accumulate mutual trust.”

He also appearing to push back against peace conferences which have not included Russia, such as the one expected in Switzerland next month. Beijing supports efforts recognized by both Russia and Ukraine, with “equal and just discussions of all possible peace plans at the conference,” he said.

CNN’s Shawn Deng and Wayne Chang contributed reporting.