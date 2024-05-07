House Republicans will turn to K-12 schools in latest antisemitism probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — The leaders of three large public school systems will appear before Congress to answer questions about how they have handled incidents of antisemitism on their school campuses. The witnesses scheduled to testify Wednesday before a House Education and Workforce subcommittee represent New York City Public Schools, the Berkeley Unified School District in California and the Montgomery County Public Schools in Maryland. The hearing comes amid a series of inquiries by the Republican-led committee into how universities have responded to pro-Palestinian student protests on campuses across the country. Wednesday’s hearing will be the first to focus on K-12 schools.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.