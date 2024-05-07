HISD Aims to Enhance Gifted and Talented Program Amidst Diversity Challenges

By Jo-Carolyn Goode

May 7, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Houston ISD (HISD) is striving to bridge the representation gap in its Gifted and Talented (GT) program, as revealed in the district’s latest evaluation for the 2022-23 academic year. Despite an overall increase in GT identification, disparities persist, particularly among Black, Hispanic, and economically disadvantaged students.

The annual evaluation, released in late April, highlighted a critical concern: while White and Asian students continue to be overrepresented in GT and Vanguard magnet schools, Black and Hispanic students remain underrepresented. Black students, who constitute 21.3% of the student body, account for only 10.7% of the GT population. Similarly, Hispanic students make up 62% of the total student population but only 49.3% of those in GT programs. This disparity extends to economic disadvantage as well, with 78% of HISD students considered economically disadvantaged, compared to about 49% in the GT population.

The issue is particularly pronounced in HISD’s 15 Vanguard Magnet elementary and middle schools, which are specialized institutions requiring an application and exclusively admitting GT students. Both Black and Hispanic students not only apply at disproportionately lower rates but also face lower acceptance rates compared to their peers.

In response to these challenges, HISD has implemented strategic changes to its GT identification process. Nicole Anderson, a cross-functional team member in HISD’s GT department, emphasized the shift from testing all kindergartners to conducting universal testing for second graders starting in the 2023-24 school year. This move aims to level the playing field by providing all students with two years of foundational education before assessment, addressing the resource gap affecting students in underrepresented areas.

Moreover, the district has reintroduced testing for fifth graders, supplemented by a new layer of screening where fifth and eighth graders are referred to GT testing if they score in the top 25% on the Northwest Evaluation Association MAP Growth exams at the beginning of the year. This approach led to 648 fifth graders qualifying this year, potentially marking the largest GT cohort in HISD’s history if these students enroll for the next academic year.

Despite the progress in identifying more GT students—26,532 or 15% of all students were identified as GT in 2022-2023, slightly above the previous year’s 15.6%—concerns remain about the effectiveness and consistency of the program. The district acknowledges that the quality of GT services “varies widely throughout the district,” with 147 campuses, including numerous elementary schools and some middle and high schools, identifying fewer than four GT students for at least one grade level.

Karen Rambo-Hernandez, an associate professor at Texas A&M University, advocates for serving as many students with potential as possible but warns against the dilution of services. She stresses that while reaching proportional representation is commendable, the real measure of success is whether the programs meet the diverse needs of identified students, preparing them for rigorous academic challenges.

HISD is committed to ongoing improvements in its GT program, with Lisa Franke, the executive director for specialized learning, emphasizing accountability and the need to enhance program effectiveness through teacher observations and performance monitoring using MAP and State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness results.

As HISD continues to evolve its approach to gifted education, the focus remains not only on expanding access and achieving demographic proportionality but also on ensuring that all GT students receive the high-quality, challenging educational experiences they deserve.

