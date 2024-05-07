Following exchange with Caitlin Clark at news conference, columnist won’t cover Indiana Fever games

By Wayne Sterling and Michael Nam, CNN

(CNN) — IndyStar sports columnist Gregg Doyel “will not be covering the Indiana Fever,” an IndyStar spokesperson told CNN in a statement Tuesday.

In April, Doyel had a cringeworthy exchange during Caitlin Clark’s introductory news conference as the newest member of the WNBA team.

The IndyStar writer made a heart with his hands to Clark, a gesture Clark often used during her college basketball career.

Clark responded, “You like that?” Doyel replied, “I like that you’re here,” and Clark explained, “Yeah, I do that at my family after every game.” Then Doyel added, “Start doing it to me and we’ll get along just fine.”

Doyel apologized later that same day, stating on a post on X, “My comment afterward was clumsy and awkward. I sincerely apologize.” He added in a separate post on X: “Caitlin Clark, I’m so sorry. Today I was part of the problem,” a version of which was the title of his apology column that published in the IndyStar last month.

Gannett, the parent company of the IndyStar, did not respond to CNN’s inquiry on whether Doyel will cover the team at all during the season.

CNN has reached out to Doyel for comment.

Doyel’s last article was published on April 29 on the Indianapolis Colts’ NFL draft.

Clark and the Fever tip off their 25th regular season next Tuesday on the road against the Connecticut Sun.

