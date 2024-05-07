Fish hooks found in dog treats on Appalachian Trail

By Joe Brandt

Click here for updates on this story

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — Dog owners in the Lehigh Valley are urged to use caution after a hiker found a supply of dog treats stuffed with fish hooks on the Appalachian Trail over the weekend.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission posted a warning about the dangerous treats on Facebook.

They said the treats were found near the North Trail Loop leading to the George W. Outerbridge shelter on State Game Lands No. 217.

“Items like these could prove deadly to any animal that consumes them, including wild and domesticated animals,” the commission said.

The area mentioned is about a 30-minute drive north of Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.