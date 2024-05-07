FBI lays out detailed case against Florida man accused in wife’s disappearance in Spain

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The FBI has laid out a detailed case showing why agents believe a Florida man is behind his estranged wife’s disappearance in Spain, but gave no indication about what they believe happened to her. Court documents released late Monday show agents believe David Knezevich resembles the man wearing a motorcycle helmet who spray painted the security camera lens outside Ana Knezevich’s apartment on Feb. 2. Spanish police say they have security video of Knezevich purchasing the same brand of paint hours earlier. Investigators say Knezevich asked a woman to translate a text message that was sent to his wife’s friends after her disappearance. He is charged with kidnapping. His attorney has said he is innocent.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.