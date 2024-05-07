Estranged husband charged with arson in home explosion

By Rohan Mattu

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WJZ) — A man has been charged with arson in connection with a home explosion in Essex last month, the Baltimore County Fire Department said Tuesday.

Police say Michael Greensfelder created the explosion — which led to a two-alarm fire — at a home he shared with his estranged wife and children.

The explosion happened on April 20 around 11 p.m. on Crafton Road. One man was hospitalized for non-life-threatening burn injuries.

The 52-year-old is charged with first-degree arson, malicious destruction of property, malicious burning and animal cruelty. He was arrested Monday about a mile from the home.

Charging documents obtained by WJZ outline how Greensfelder used the natural gas line, home appliances and fuel to destroy the home and displacing his estranged wife and children, and killing the family dog.

The homeowner told WJZ last month that she and her children were not home at the time of the explosion.

A new security camera video shows a suspect going in and out of the home the night of the blast.

“It went from a couple of flames to this massive thing of flames. I mean so fast. It’s like nothing I’ve ever seen,” neighbor Patricia Rodolff said last month.

A neighbor saw a man leave the home and pulled him to safety while Anita Curry’s husband tried to stop the flames with a small hose.

“The other neighbor actually got the man and pulled him and then my husband was there and my son was there,” Curry said. “My husband was actually looking for a hose. Like I said, the fire was so small and like contained in just the corner of that house before it just blew the rest away.”

Greensfelder and his wife had been separated for about a month, according to charging documents. His wife claims Greensfelder became increasingly negative and threatened to kill himself or her.

Investigators say Greensfelder removed a gas cap to the natural gas line into the house and used appliances and fuel to ignite the fire.

“He had two girls and they painted his toenails pink and blue,” Rodolff said. “And you know, he’s that kind of a dad. He’s just a great guy. You just don’t expect it.”

Greensfelder was in court on Tuesday for a bail hearing. He was held without bail.

