Democrats hope abortion issue will offset doubts about Biden in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Two women who faced medical emergencies because of abortion restrictions in their states are campaigning for President Joe Biden in Michigan. Kaitlyn Joshua and Amanda Zurawski held roundtables across the state Tuesday to share their stories and highlight the health perils they say women face because of abortion restrictions across the nation. Michigan voters codified abortion rights in the state constitution in 2022. Democrats say former president and presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump would threaten those protections as president. They’re hoping the issue is a unifying one in the battleground state, where growing opposition to Biden’s handling of the Israel-Hamas war has rattled his reelection campaign.

