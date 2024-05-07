Bugging equipment found in room where Polish government was to meet

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A Polish government official says that bugging devices were detected in a room where Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk was scheduled to meet with his Cabinet ministers. The government members were meeting in a southwestern Polish city where Tusk was attending an economic conference. The spokesperson for the head of Poland’s secret services said a security check uncovered equipment that could be used for recording or eavesdropping. He said that security authorities dismantled the devices.

