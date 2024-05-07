Boy Scouts of America is rebranding. Here’s why they’re now named Scouting America

DALLAS (AP) — The decision by Boy Scouts of America to rebrand after 114 years and become Scouting America marks another major shakeup for an organization that once proudly resisted change. With flagging membership numbers, the Texas-based organization is leaning into a more inclusive message as it emerges from a long stretch of turmoil that includes bankruptcy and a flood of sexual abuse claims. The change was announced Tuesday at the Boy Scout’s national meeting in Florida but won’t take effect until February.

