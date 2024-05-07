At least 10 casualties in a hospital attack in southwestern China, suspect arrested

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese state media are reporting a knife attack with possible deaths at a hospital in the country’s southwest. The official Xinhua News Agency said there were more than 10 casualties in what it called a “vicious assault” on Tuesday in Yunnan province. An online post from Guizhou province television citing unnamed authorities said that two had died and 23 people were injured. A suspect has been arrested, the Guizhou TV post said. The attack took place at Zhenxiong County People’s Hospital in Zhaotong city. Knife attacks have happened before in China, often at kindergartens.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.