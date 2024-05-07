Arrested US soldier awaiting hearing in Russia on theft charges
By LOLITA C. BALDOR
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Army says the soldier arrested in Russia late last week is being held in a pretrial detention facility waiting for a hearing. U.S. officials say Staff Sgt. Gordon Black flew to Russia to see his girlfriend. The Army confirmed Tuesday that he did not seek clearance for the international travel and it was not authorized by the Defense Department. Under Pentagon policy, service members must get clearance for any international travel from a security manager or commander. The State Department strongly advises U.S. citizens not to go to Russia, and given the war in Ukraine and ongoing threats to the U.S. and its military, it is extremely unlikely he would have been granted approval.