Arrest report details argument that led to teacher fighting student at high school

By KTNV Staff

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities have released further details regarding a school fight that resulted in the arrest of a substitute teacher.

Re’Kwon Smith, 27, was arrested on a charge of battery with substantial bodily harm and disturbance of school. The arrest came after Smith got in a fight with a student at Valley High School, a videoof which circulated on social media.

According to the arrest report, Smith approached the student after the student left the gym through the wrong doors. Multiple witnesses observed the student shouting insults at Smith, including call him a racial slur.

According to documents released by police, it was at that moment that Smith lost his composure and began hitting the student with closed fists. Bystanders tried to hold both Smith and the student back from the fight before it happened.

After multiple hits from Smith, the student falls down rigid, possibly unconscious. Smith then stands over the student, bends over, hits the student again and remains in an aggressive stance yelling at the student before eventually walking away, according to the arrest report.

The student was eventually seen by medical personnel, who advised him and his parents to seek medical attention in case of a concussion.

Smith has been released from custody after his initial court appearance, but he must stay away from Valley High School and make no contact with any of the victims. Smith has also been removed from the substitute pool, according to the Clark County School District.

