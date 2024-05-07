An Italian governor accused in a corruption probe has been placed under house arrest

ROME (AP) — The governor of the Italian region surrounding the port city of Genoa has been placed under house arrest as part of a corruption investigation. The judge’s order signing off on the arrest says Giovanni Toti was accused of doing favors for local figures in exchange for money to fund four local elections in 2021 and 2022. Members of Toti’s staff and Genoa businessmen were implicated in the investigation. Toti’s lawyer says he is “serene and convinced he’ll be able to explain everything.” The justice minister questions the pretrial house arrest and calls it rare.

