A jury awards $9 million to a player who sued the US Tennis Association over sexual abuse by a coach

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A tennis player has been awarded $9 million in damages by a jury in federal court in Florida after accusing the U.S. Tennis Association of failing to protect her from a coach she said sexually abused her at one of its training centers when she was 19. The lawsuit filed by Kylie McKenzie in March 2022 said Anibal Aranda, who was employed by the sport’s national governing body for about seven years and later fired, used his position as a USTA coach to get access to vulnerable female athletes and commit sexual battery against them. McKenzie said she feels validated by the outcome of the case. The USTA said it would appeal.

