Trump Media fires auditing firm that US regulators have charged with ‘massive fraud’

NEW YORK (AP) — Trump Media and Technology Group, the owner of social networking site Truth Social, has fired an auditor that federal regulators recently charged with “massive fraud.” The former president’s media company dismissed BF Borgers as its independent public accounting firm on Friday and engaged with Semple, Marchal & Cooper as its replacement over the weekend, according to a securities filing. BF Borgers’ dismissal arrived on the same day that the Securities and Exchange Commission charged the firm and its owner Benjamin F. Borgers with “deliberate and systematic failures” in more than 1,500 audits. That does not involve any work BF Borgers performed for Trump Media, but BF Borgers and its owner agreed to permanent suspensions to settle the charges.

