Thief employs classic move to nab $255K ring from Tiffany, authorities say

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say a jewel thief who is wanted in connection with crimes committed from Florida to South Korea stole a diamond ring worth $255,000 from a Tiffany store in New York. Authorities say Yaorong Wan asked to see the ring, then switched it with a cubic zirconia replica. The theft took place on March 4 at a Tiffany store in Manhattan. Wan is also charged with stealing a diamond ring worth $25,000 from a Cartier store in New York on March 12. Wan was arrested Friday and arraigned Saturday on grand larceny charges. His attorney declined to comment Monday.

Associated Press

