The family of Irvo Otieno criticizes move to withdraw murder charges against 5 deputies

A Virginia judge has signed off on a prosecutor’s request to withdraw charges against five more people in connection with the 2023 death of Irvo Otieno. Otieno was a young Black man who was pinned to the floor while being admitted to a state psychiatric hospital. His death prompted outrage and calls for reform. Attorneys say the charges that were dropped for now could be renewed. The prosecutor leading the case hasn’t directly addressed her plans but says in court records she had concerns about how her predecessor had scheduled the defendants’ trials. Ten people were initially charged in Otieno’s death. Charges against two were previously dropped, leaving three cases proceeding.

