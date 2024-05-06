Polish prosecutors open investigation after judge flees to autocratic Belarus
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish prosecutors say they have opened an investigation after a Polish judge fled to the autocratic state of Belarus and asked for protection there. According to Belarus state media, the judge told journalists in the Belarusian capital that he was forced to leave Poland due to disagreements with the current authorities. The National Prosecutor’s Office said Monday it opened an investigation into suspicions that the judge was acting on behalf of a foreign intelligence service.